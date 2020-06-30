Lucifer season 6 writers room officially opens! What’s next?







Sure, we haven’t even seen a single episode of Lucifer season 5 as of yet … but you can rejoice in knowing that more is on the way!

In a post on Twitter, co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed that the writers room for season 6 is underway. Isn’t that exciting? The writers want to get the story together as early as possible following the renewal, and it makes some sense for them to do so. This allows them the opportunity to be able to prepare for filming to start whenever the country is a little bit safer. We know that there are still parts of season 5 left over, as well, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they are filmed at the same time as much of season 6 so the cast has more of a stable schedule.

It’s hard at the moment to even speculate about Lucifer season 6 — save for knowing that it is the final season, so we’re sure that the writers are going to do what they can to build towards a fitting conclusion. It goes without saying that we want Lucifer and Chloe together as a part of that, but we’re also crossing our fingers for some other romantic moments for other characters, some career success, and also plenty of laughs and interesting adversaries along the way. The final season could also mean opportunities to reference back some other seasons of the show — we’ll be holding out hope for one more Timothy Omundson/God Johnson appearance, among a thousand or so other things.

We hope that we could see Lucifer season 6 at some point in 2021 … but honestly, let’s just take things one step at a time. For the time being, we’re just grateful that we’re getting the first part of season 5 in August. You can read more about that, if you haven’t already, over here.

How do you think Lucifer as a series is going to end?

Season 6 #Lucifer writers room is a GO! 😈 (also apparently I need to powder this head of mine) pic.twitter.com/uesSruiHCh — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 30, 2020

