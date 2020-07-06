Blindspot season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Series finale title, details







There are a lot of things worth noting about Blindspot season 5 episode 11, starting of course with this: It is the series finale. It’s all the 100th episode of the series, which is further evidence that the NBC series wants to go out on top. This is going to be something that is big, dramatic, and stuffed full of surprises.

Just as you would expect given that this is the final episode of the series, NBC isn’t altogether willing to give information away in advance. The title here is “Iunne Ennui,” which isn’t anything that necessarily means a lot on its own. (If you’ve followed this show over time, then you know a good bit already about episode titles.) As for the synopsis, you can check that out below:

07/23/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Blindspot’s 100th and final episode. Turn off your mind, relax and float down stream…it is not dying…it is not dying.

Want more news on Blindspot in video form? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article on where the story could go next. Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have some further updates coming soon…

There’s something about this synopsis that feels almost like we’re watching some hypnotic trance video. Maybe this is a reference to something that has happening to one of the characters in the episode. Or, maybe it’s something that is incredibly weird and intentionally vague just for the sake of doing so. There are all sorts of bizarre reads that you can have on this, but we imagine that in the end, the real goal of the finale will be to provide us with a story that is jam-packed with different twists and also references to the past.

We do think that there will be closure, though — because the writers had a lot of time in order to plan this ending out in advance, we’re sure that they have come up with something that makes sense.

Related News – Be sure to get some additional news on Blindspot now, including details all about Patterson

What do you think is coming on Blindspot season 5 episode 11?

How will the series conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







