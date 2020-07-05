





As we prepare for Blindspot episode 9, it makes sense for you to have a lot of questions. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think in terms of Patterson’s fate. She seemingly died in episode 8, and yet we haven’t seen her dead body yet. We technically never even saw her as the fire consumed the room!

Here’s the challenge — trying to find a way to justify how in the world Ashley Johnson’s character could still be out there. We know that she’s smart — the smartest person that Rich Dotcom knows. There was such a point made to highlight her intelligence that she may have been able to think about a way to save herself in advance. Maybe she figured out a number of variables and fail-safes. Or, maybe she found a way to duck and cover from the fire in the moment.

No matter how Patterson survives, provided that she does, there needs to be some sort of feasible explanation for it. Rich’s face suggested that there was not some elaborate plan that he was in on when it comes to how she managed to stay alive. If she figured out something, she may have done so alone and at the very last second.

There is an advantage to Patterson being alone moving forward. If everyone assumes that she is dead, it makes her able to navigate without a lot of suspicion. People can’t prepare for something that they aren’t really about to see in advance. She could be a key cog in whatever is coming up next — remember that Jane and the rest of the team are captured, and they are going to need at least some sort of hero moving forward now.

Do you think that Patterson is still going to be alive on Blindspot?

