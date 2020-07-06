





Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? Following tonight’s season 3 episode 3 on the Paramount Network, it makes sense to wonder this.

The first thing that we should say about this episode is this: Why can’t Jimmy just have nice things? Right when it seems like things are going well for him — he just meets someone who he’s immediately attracted to — he gets distracted and suffers a life-threatening injury. He gets sent to the hospital at the end of the episode, and now we’re left on a cliffhanger where we don’t know if he will pull through are not. Accidents of these sort are serious and this one was so quick and sudden.

Are we hoping for the best? Absolutely, mostly because Jimmy is one of the best examples of what Yellowstone as a series is about. He’s an enormous part of the bunkhouse and he brings a lot of energy and spirit there. White is also a great ambassador for the show away from it, and losing him would be a huge blow. Isn’t there enough sadness in the world already?

For some more news on Yellowstone in video form, be sure to watch our take on the premiere below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

In the end, we know that there are some story possibilities for Jimmy that exist beyond just him being a-okay or him dying. There could be something in between that would give him a devastating storyline through the rest of the season. This is a character who does identify greatly with riding and his place in various competitions — this is one of the reasons why he caught Mia’s eye in the first place. He could have questions after the fact over who he is if he’s not able to compete anymore. It’s one possibility to think about, and we hope that he has much of the bunkhouse community at his side. He’s going to need them through all of this.

The writers may have plenty of other options, as well — they probably talked through various twists for weeks on end!

Hopefully, we will get some more information on Jimmy’s status soon next week — for now, just know there is zero evidence that Jefferson White is leaving the show.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on the next new episode

Do you think that Jimmy could really be dead on Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







