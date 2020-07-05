Yellowstone season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Beth shares a secret







Next week on Yellowstone season 3 episode 4, you’re going to have a chance to see an installment entitled “Going Back to Cali.” What can you expect throughout that? This is an episode where some secrets are going to be unearthed and beyond just that, where you are going to have a chance to see some victories mixed with heartache. It’s also going to intensify a back-and-forth battle that could end up defining a big part of the season.

Want to get a few more details now about what’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Yellowstone season 3 episode 4 synopsis:

Beth shares a personal secret with Rip. John and the boys deal with some hostile trespassers from out of state. Rainwater reaches out to a powerful woman to help secure the future of Broken Rock.

Through the end of the episode, we are going to have a chance to see a change in the Beth/Rip relationship. We hope that they are only going to grow closer, but we’ve come to know over time that this is a world where things are not exactly stable. We also know that there are those who may try to sabotage things; on some level, we think that Roarke Morris is going to be out to cause however much chaos that he can.

As for Thomas Rainwater, we just how that in general his story continues to evolve and he has a great say in some stuff before the end of the season. It really just feels like in general, he didn’t have enough great stuff to do over the course of the start of the season. We know that we’re always going to get some great stuff from Kevin Costner and some of the bunkhouse; we just like to get some of that metaphorical icing atop the cake.

