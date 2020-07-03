Good Witch season 6 finale sneak peek: Sam and Cassie meditate







The Good Witch season 6 finale is set to air on Hallmark Channel this weekend, and you’re going to see Sam and Cassie relax. Or, at the very least you’re going to be seeing the two try their best in order to. That’s something that is so much easier said than done.

In the sneak peek below (via Parade), you can get a pretty good sense of what we are talking about here. After all, within this you see Catherine Bell and James Denton’s characters take on meditation … though we’re not entirely sure you can call this much of a success. Sam has a hard time focusing on it, and ends up just laughing as he gets close to the end. For some people, meditation can be pretty useful; clearly, it’s not so much with him. His brain just has a tendency to move at about a million miles an hour.

One of the things that is so interesting about this storyline is that it’s going to put Cassie and Sam in a position rather unusual for them. How do they adjust to having a little bit of free time? Of course, we have a feeling that this free time won’t last forever … remember that it rarely ever does within the world of this show.

So what will we see beyond this in the finale? We know that Adam is planning to depart on his mission soon, and we’ve got questions already about him and Stephanie. Meanwhile, Joy has to make some big decisions of her own, and there could be some interesting reveals that trace back into the central mythology of the series. There is a lot still left to explore, and that’s without even talking about a potential season 7.

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to the Good Witch season 6 finale?

