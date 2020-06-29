Good Witch season 6 finale promo: Is Joy leaving for Vermont?







Are you ready for the Good Witch season 6 finale? We have one more installment coming, and there are big decisions to be had.

We already know that there’s a chance that we could be saying goodbye to Adam for a while, based on some of his current plans. Now, we also have to wonder about what’s going to be coming up for Kat Barrell’s character of Joy. She’s been a fun addition to the world this season, and it’s been rather nice getting a chance to see her spend more time with Cassie and some other members of her new-found family. It’s because of all of this that it would be a shame to see her leave for Vermont.

Yet, we also have to remember that there’s a reasonably good chance it could happen. Kat is a series regular over on Wynonna Earp, and it is hard to imagine her continuing to have a full-time job over on the Hallmark Channel series, as well. Yet, we can’t rule out the possibility that she could return here and there on a recurring capacity, if her schedule allows it. (Remember that Wynonna Earp did not film last year, hence Barrell having a chance to do this show for an extended period of time, as well.)

No matter what happens when it comes to Joy’s story, we’ve loved having her energy on the show this season. It’s certainly helped to make up for the fact that we lost Bailee Madison as a series regular leading into the series; sure, that character was very different from Joy, but they each brought something important.

Now, the one other thing that we have to hope for is that we at least hear something about a season 7 of Good Witch before we get to the finale. How long is the show going to keep us waiting?

