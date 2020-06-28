Good Witch season 6 finale spoilers: ‘The Bird’ & a ‘final fight’







Are you prepared for the Good Witch season 6 finale to arrive on the Hallmark Channel? In one week’s time, you better be prepared for one of the most exciting installments yet. There are going to be surprises, for sure, and also a little bit of joy. (We don’t even mean that in the context of the character.) We’re also going to have a chance to see an epic showdown involving Abigail and Donovan, who are going to be working together against Merrick-Davenport.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Witch season 6 finale synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

Cassie and Martha smudge the mayor’s mansion in preparation for her housewarming gala; Abigail and Donovan decide to reunite and put up a final fight against Merriwick-Davenport.

The housewarming gala feels liek it’s going to be the fun part of the episode, and that’s at least the part of this that we think will ring most nostalgic to longterm fans of the show.

As for whether or not we’re going to hear about a season 7 renewal before the finale airs, that’s something that we have to take a wait-and-see approach on for the time being. Nonetheless, we remain hopeful that this is not the last episode of Good Witch that we’re going to be seeing. Just remember that this is one of the biggest success stories on Hallmark Channel and because of that, they need to do what they can in order to honor the show. This and When Calls the Heart are the two titans on the network, and we know that in the case of When Calls the Heart, it’s got another season that could film later this year.

We’re already predicting that Good Witch is going to end with some sort of tease as to what the future holds. Why wouldn’t it?

