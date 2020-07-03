Days of Our Lives reportedly sets filming date for late summer







Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve gotten a good sense of the path forward for a number of daytime dramas. The Bold and the Beautiful has already resumed production, and we know that there are plans for both General Hospital and then also The Young and the Restless later this month.

Today, we are starting to hear a little bit more news when it comes to Days of Our Lives … but the folks over at NBC are starting a little bit later than some of their competitors. According to a report coming in now via Deadline, it looks as though September 1 will be when the cast and crew get back to work. As with all things during this health crisis, these dates are subject to change.

As for how Days of Our Lives will function in this present-day society, we imagine that it will be somewhat similar to what we’re seeing with some of the other productions out there. Think in terms of an abundance of testing, sets with as few employees as possible, and also creative solutions to intimate scenes and other moments where actors are forced to be close to each other. There are a lot of guidelines already out there in place, and hopefully by September everything within this industry will be even more clear.

The past few months have proven to be devastating on the television industry, just as they have been for a number of other, more essential parts of the country. Entertainment is something that people need during hard times like this, and we know that there is an eagerness to get everything back. Yet, it does have to be done safely; it’s a difficult push-and-pull since a lot of employees in this industry need to be paid. Yet, you can’t jeopardize health for it. Let’s hope for the best when Days of Our Lives does get back to work.

