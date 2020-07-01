The Young and the Restless filming return delayed — for now







CBS is eager to resume production on some of its shows. That much is clear. Last month, The Bold and the Beautiful became the first one of their series to get back to work amidst the current health crisis and originally, there were plans for The Young and the Restless to join them next week.

Now, that return is being pushed back amidst what is going on in the country — at least for now. According to a report from TVLine, production on the long-running daytime drama is being pushed back now until July 13 after originally being set for July 6. This news comes on the same day that Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that many institutions — including restaurants and movie theaters — are being shut back down across 19 different California counties. Re-opening plans are being reversed until there is a slowdown on the number of cases and deaths.

A cautious approach is a best one, and we understand that it is hard. People have been out of work, money is tight, and there is some psychological turmoil that can come from being stuck at home for too long. Yet, if everyone stays safe now, it means that things can actually get back to work later.

We’ll see what happens with this show over the next couple of weeks (the report notes everything could change), but The Young and the Restless is coming back to work at a time when there are still also rumors rampant about the future of another show in Big Brother. The summer institution has been the subject of speculation for what seems like forever, but still there is very little in the way of grounded info there. CBS still wanting to move forward with daytime dramas suggest they will try to find a way to make it work; we just hope that it is done safely.

