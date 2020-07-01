Stargirl season 2 renewal: What are we waiting for with it?







We’ve said this a couple of times now, and it still bears repeating: Stargirl has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the summer. It’s fun, well-acted, and it brings a new energy to a superhero genre that sometimes tries too hard to be dark. It’s also paced in a way where it feels like every single episode holds significance, and that isn’t necessarily something that all shows focus on.

The more that we see of the ratings, the more we also think that it is a lock for renewal. We’re mostly just surprised that it hasn’t happened yet. Last night’s new episode generated a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than a million live viewers — its best total since early June. While these numbers aren’t breaking any records, remember that they are airing on The CW more than 24 hours after they debut on the DC Universe streaming service. This show is getting an audience from multiple sources and we find that to be rather exciting.

So what is going on here? We do wonder if it has a thing or two to do with the uncertain future of the DC service as a whole. Shows like Stargirl and Doom Patrol already have alternate homes, and we wouldn’t be shocked if eventually we see DC either shutter or shift over into something else. Maybe a different streaming home needs to be established before Stargirl is renewed, or maybe it just goes over to The CW as a first-run series with new episodes coming to HBO Max later. It works rather well as a summer series and it gives us some quality scripted programming to watch at a time where there isn’t any.

We do expect there to be conversations and, eventually, a decision that tilts in the show’s favor. You just have to remember that, at least for the time being, we’re at a time where there is vast uncertainty and it’s taking longer than usual for decisions to be made.

