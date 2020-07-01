The Challenge season 35 episode 14 video: A surprise alarm







Tonight marks The Challenge season 35 episode 14 on MTV, and going into the hour, one thing feels clear in advance: Chaos. Plenty of it. We’re closing in on the end of the season and because of that, we’re seeing a real eagerness among everyone to prepare for what’s next. There’s a desire to get a Red Skull for some and for others, you just have that competitive energy in the air. Eliminations are going to be coming up quickly, so you gotta go ahead and be prepared for some of that.

In the sneak peek below, what you effectively see is an alarm that goes off right when some people are trying to relax. The goal with a show like this is to keep the contestants on their toes, and it seems like they are doing that and then some.

So for this upcoming challenge, it seems like everyone is having to square off both in the cold and in the middle of the night, and that does up the ante yet again. We think we’re at a pretty critical point for some players like Bayleigh and Josh — ironically, two of the most notable Big Brother alumni who are a part of this season. We just saw everything with Bayleigh and Kaycee fall apart, so we imagine the former is going to be all the more determined than ever.)

Slight sidebar — as a Big Brother fan, we’ll admit that it’s somewhat distracting being in the world of The Challenge right now knowing that there could be another season announced at almost any moment.

Anyhow, we’re thrilled to see where things go on The Challenge tonight — it’s really our first season starting to get into the show and in general, the competitiveness of it, combined with the personalities, help to make it very much exciting.

