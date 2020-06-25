





Tonight on The Challenge season 35 episode 13, we had more drama stuffed within almost every corner of the show. Most of it revolved around Bayleigh and Kaycee’s relationship.

What happened here? Kaycee found her in the important position of swing vote, and she had to determine whether to allow Nany to face off against Melissa or throwing Bayleigh into the mix instead. Kaycee decided to vote to nominate Nany instead, which came across as a major betrayal. It led to Bayleigh proclaiming that she will no longer be friends with Kaycee again.

Was Kaycee right to make this move? It’s complicated. She’s made some other bonds in the game and if she feels truly like Bayleigh isolated herself with Swaggy, siding with her could have, in theory, isolated her further. Kaycee has won a game of strategy before and we’re inclined to side with her, with that in mind. Yet, that doesn’t make the personal sting of what happened feel any less severe. This is something that Bayleigh is clearly going to feel hurt by.

The thing about this episode is that there was SO much time spent on the betrayal between Bayleigh and Kaycee that the battle with Nany and Melissa feels almost secondary. It was hard to really focus on the end of the episode at all! This showdown between the two was actually very-much physical, and it almost felt like a strange version of sumo wrestling. Melissa did win it, and that meant that Nancy came up short yet again. She still has an interest in coming back on the show for more down the road.

We’re getting so close to the final now, and that means there is going to be a battle for Red Skulls and positioning like no other. There are only so many more opportunities left to mix things up … but Nany, after all of this drama, is not going to have a chance to keep competing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge and what lies ahead!

What did you think about The Challenge season 35 episode 13?

Beyond that, what do you think about all of the conflict between Kaycee and Bayleigh tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







