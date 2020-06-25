The Challenge season 35 episode 14 spoilers: A double elimination!







Want to get a good sense on The Challenge season 35 episode 14? Next week’s new episode could have concerns over a Red Skull, but also a shocking elimination that could set the stage for the finale.

Or, we should say, a double elimination. Two new contestants are going to be departing this world, and there are questions all across the board as to who that could be. The synopsis below hints that at least one person is going to making a huge decision in Fessy:

Aneesa worries that her Red Skull may be in jeopardy when players wonder if she has what it takes to run a Final. Fessy makes a questionable move against his alliance. A nighttime challenge and another double elimination shock the remaining players.

Here is the thing — Fessy has a history of making some questionable strategic decisions. We watched his Head of Household reign on Big Brother. He trusts his gut and because of that, he gets himself at times into trouble. We certainly think that he could do that again here.

Yet, is Fessy still a contender to win this whole season? We can’t rule that out, given the fact that he is such a strong, physical competitor with a lot of endurance, as well. There are some other competitors who can’t be underestimated, with Kaycee being one of them. Is anyone even underestimating her at this point? She won Big Brother!

