Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Trouble & the Lighthouse







Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 is set to air on ABC tomorrow night, and it seems as though there is one word to describe it: Chaos. We know that Rick Stoner (Patrick Warburton) is going to be at the center of some of the story, and the sneak peek below is further proof of it.

In this video (which comes courtesy of Syfy Wire), you can see Stoner very-much surprised that a lockdown sequence has been initiated on the Lighthouse. It’s not something that he authorized, and we think that this simply fact alone says a lot about his leadership style. There’s no clear sense as to how everything is going to unravel … other than that a loss of control is at the center of just about everything.

Through a lot of this episode, making sense of what’s going on at the Lighthouse will take center stage. Yet, there is absolutely so much more going on beyond that, as well. Take, for example, the simple idea that Mack’s parents could be in jeopardy and through a lot of this episode, we’ll see him work overtime to try to ensure that he even has a future. This is a big part of what makes the final season so interest — you’re not just going back in time and seeing old eras of SHIELD. You are also seeing it tied into things that are very much relevant for what is going on with the group in the present-day.

If there’s one person to watch through the Lighthouse storyline right now, it’s Coulson. Remember that there are details aplenty out there suggesting that he may have to use one of his greatest strengths in order to save the day: Dying. Hey, hasn’t he done it on a number of occasions already?

