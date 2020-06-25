Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Saving Mack’s parents







Are you ready for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 to arrive on ABC? This is an episode that continues the time-travel theme … but also finds itself telling a story that is a bit more personal in the process.

This time, the focus is on Mack’s parents. We don’t have to tell you too much as to how important this is. If There isn’t a way to save Mack’s parents, then there also isn’t a way in order to adequately save him. This is one of those ripple-effect scenarios that we’re sure that almost everyone within the team wants to avoid, if at all possible. We’ll see how things unravel, since there are a lot of different conflicts within this hour.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Adapt or Die” – The stakes are higher than ever when, after blowing their cover and damaging the Zephyr in the process, the team must scramble to rescue Mack’s parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation, and fix the ship … all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those wondering as to what Coulson is going to be up to within this episode, it’s rather simple: Dying. Yes, that may sound terribly morbid, but this is the thing that he is referring to in the promo for this episode. Luckily, even if he does die (again), we know already that there are some ways to bring him back. There’s nothing too serious to worry about here.

