Hightown episode 8 (finale) return date: Why the long wait?







Rest assured that Hightown episode 8 is going to be coming to Starz eventually … but you will be waiting a while to see it.

Likely due to the July 4 holiday, the network is going to make you wait until Sunday, July 12 in order to see what should be the epic finale. We know that the title for it here is “#Blessed,” and the story will probably be about seeing whether or not Jackie and Ray can completely close the murder case for good. That means in part taking down Osito, and then also pinning some of the crimes on Frankie. That is easier said than done.

In the process of doing this, though, Jackie will have to face her demons like never before. Monica Raymund’s character has already broken her sobriety once this season, and that was before Krista’s death. She’s now dealt with both that and now also realizing that she wasn’t able to get to Junior. (We gotta believe that his body will be found fairly early on in this episode.) Hopefully, these deaths don’t cause her to spiral since there is a job to be done.

From the Ray side of things, we’re reasonably confident in his ability to track down Osito or Frankie … at least unless there isn’t some external sabotage. The thing he may struggle with now is not realizing that Renee is aware that he’s still billing her as a CI. She thought that they were something more, but she feels betrayed — when someone is emotionally burned in the way that she feels, you never quite know what they are going to do.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Maybe on some level, but we’re hoping at least that the current case gets resolved. This doesn’t need to be the thing that gets stretched out; instead, there can be some time to focus on some new developments and the evolution of these characters over time.

Are you bummed to be waiting for so long to see Hightown episode 8?

How do you think the season will end? Be sure to share in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

