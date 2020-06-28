





Next time on Hightown episode 8, we’ll be at the end of the road … at least for now. This is the season finale, and there’s a lot that needs to be addressed and tied together.

Take, for example, whether or not Jackie and Ray are going to be able to find justice at all. They know that Osito and Junior, entering this weekend’s episode, were the only hope that they really had of making sure that Frankie was held to account. They scrambled for Junior but, in the end, the character died shooting up in a bathroom stall. Nobody has found him yet, but that discovery feels inevitable. Ray and Jackie can chart the bus and realize that he was on it where it took off.

Now, Osito is really the only possible link that they have … and the problem is that he may not be altogether interested in talking to anyone. We’ve seen that hesitation from him already, and we don’t think he’s necessarily done with Frankie. He just doesn’t want to do his bidding on every little thing and didn’t have all that much of an interest in taking Junior out himself. This is why we saw the character go down a different road on this past episode.

Moving into the final episode, there are a few pointed questions worth wondering. Will Jackie be able to keep her sobriety in the midst of some of what she’s about to discover? Will there be justice? What’s going to happen now when it comes to Ray and Renee? The two had a relationship that was taking a serious turn, but that was before she found out that he was still getting expenses for their time together as though she was still an informant on the case. She doesn’t trust him anymore and she could prove valuable to the endgame of this season.

There’s a lot for this season to address, and that’s without getting into anything when it comes to a possible season 2 cliffhanger. (The show has already been renewed.) The bad news is that this episode is not going to air until Sunday, July 12 due to the July 4 holiday.

