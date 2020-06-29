World of Dance sneak peek: UPeepz perform bellhop-themed Duel







The World of Dance Duels are going to be bringing a LOT of fire to NBC come Tuesday night. Want proof? Then be sure to check out the sneak peek below!

In this, you can see group UPeepz do what they can in order to impress the judges doing what we think is a super-ambitious, energetic routine that really gives you a good sense of everything that they can do. There are some great flips, a nice use of props, and also the perfect sort of energy and cohesion. Really good camera-work too, by and large, save for the occasional cutaways to other people. Honestly, we don’t want to see anyone other than the dancers when we’re watching a routine like this!

As for whether or not we see this being a routine that can advance this group further, the simple answer is yes. We know that groups can sometimes blend into each other a little bit, and that’s why one of the most important things here is that crews constantly find a way to innovative when it comes to the simple things. It can be costumes, facial expressions, different moves, or even a choice of music. You have to create a full experience since it’s harder for individual personalities to shine through.

Hopefully, the rest of the performances on Tuesday night are going to be every bit as fun as this one is. If that turns out to be the case, we have a feeling that we’re going to be in for a heck of a fun show from start to finish! As we get further and further into the season, the field is also being narrowed down to just the best of the best. Inevitably, that’s bumping up quality further.

What do you want to see when it comes to Tuesday night’s World of Dance episode?

Are you psyched to see UPeepz go far? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

