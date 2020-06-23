World of Dance sneak peek: Show Stopper perform during Callbacks







Coming up tomorrow night on NBC, the World of Dance callbacks are going to be here! There are a lot of performers coming on who are going to be eager to try to push things forward, but not everyone will.

Is the Show Stopper crew going to find itself in a certain degree of jeopardy? That is one of them questions that you are left to wonder from watching the sneak preview below. What they do with their performance (set to “16 Shots”) is no doubt intense — they bring a lot of fire to every single movement and you can tell just how passionate they are! Yet, the judges also have questions about the overall content and whether it flowed as well as it should have.

At the moment, it does still feel like they are on the fence as to whether or not they can make it far in the competition. A lot of this just has to do with how stacked the field on this show really is. Every single dancer/crew brings something to the table, and you have to keep finding ways to take your craft to the next level.

If there’s one big reason to hope for Show Stopper at the moment, it’s probably the simple fact that World of Dance continues to hype them up. By putting this video out there in advance, they’re getting us all the more invested in them. Clearly, they want us to think that this is a team that has a chance of moving forward, and we’re definitely keen on continuing to root for them.

More than likely, we will find out a little bit more news regarding their World of Dance fate tomorrow. There is a lot of season left to go, and that does open the door for a wide array of surprises and twists.

What do you want to see on Tuesday night’s new World of Dance?

Do you think that Show Stopper has a good chance of moving on? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more information when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

