The Boys season 2 spoilers: Who is Stormfront? Meet the new Supe







You may have heard recently that The Boys season 2 is going to be coming onto Amazon Prime this September. We know that there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming, and that does include getting to see the latest member of the Seven!

If you recall, things went awry pretty fast for Translucent on season 1 of the series. The character is now dead, and at a certain point, Vought probably realizes that they cannot keep the truth hidden from people any longer. That’s going to come out, and we’re going to see Stormfront officially enter the picture.

So who is Stormfront? The character will be played by Aya Cash, and there’s a chance that she will be a pretty significant departure from who they are in the comics — here, they will find their way onto the Seven, where maybe they can make a difference. Of course, there’s also a chance they become a pretty significant thorn in Homelander’s side. We know that he wants to be in control of a lot of what happens within the Seven, but there are forces very much intent on ensuring that this doesn’t happen.

Also, as you can see in the video here, Stormfront is an extremely socially-savvy character. She understands how to leverage social media and technology in order to ensure that she gets her narrative out there. This is going to probably also irk Homelander and other heroes, who like to adopt a very different personality behind closed doors. This may keep them on the defensive a little more often.

What do you want to see from Stormfront on The Boys season 2?

