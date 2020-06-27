The Boys season 2 spoilers: What will the story revolve around?







On Friday, it was revealed that The Boys season 2 is going to be returning with new episodes come September 4. Obviously, that’s a cause for great excitement, but we want to go beyond just that and get into specifics.

What can you expect to see this go-around? The Boys may be at least slightly more unified, but they’re also being hunted and Butcher is MIA. The Seven still are well-known as the most-popular group of heroes out there, but that doesn’t quite mean that they are good people … at all. Homelander is pretty much the worst, and at least there’s some humanity with a few others. We’re eager to dive more into the Hughie – Starlight relationship, given that this was one of the best parts of season 1.

Want some other news on The Boys in video form now? Then be sure to watch our personal take on the season 1 finale below! After you do this, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist. More coverage will be coming for this season.

Let’s go ahead and share the full The Boys season 2 synopsis below, since there are all sorts of further details in here:

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

So yea, Vought seems to be as terrible as ever — but would this show be entertaining if they started to be good? Probably not.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







