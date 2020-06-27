The Chi season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: Where is Keisha?







The season 3 premiere of The Chi made it clear that they weren’t slowing down following the death of Brandon. This is a show looking to deliver one big moment after another, and episode 2 this weekend will be bringing you more.

Want more evidence of that very thing? Then just watch the new sneak peek below! In this video, you can see a new mystery take center stage in the whereabouts of Keisha. Both Dre and Nina are trying to figure out where she’s gone, and the problem is exacerbated further by the fact that nobody at school seems to have much of a clue, either. She’s not there, and it doesn’t quite seem as though anyone has a good understanding where she is. She’s been missing multiple days, which is something that Dre and Nina are just finding out about now.

As someone who graduated in a relatively-small class, we don’t know the experience of going to a school with thousands of students. It may be true that it’s infinitely harder to keep track of every single person in attendance. However, at the same exact time can’t there be some sort of automated system to call the parents when their kid isn’t showing up? Teachers have been notified and we’re sure that Dre and Nina are going to do everything that they can … they’re just going to have a lot of work to do, given that it feels already almost like they are having to make up for lost time. Keisha could be multiple steps ahead of them.

Based on what we saw in the premiere, it does feel fair to expect a lot of additional surprises; The Chi has already done that to us in a short amount of time this season, and we have a hard time at present thinking that they are done.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news regarding the next new episode and what to expect

What do you want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







