The Chi season 3 episode 2 promo: How Kevin, others move forward







It’s understandable why you would be reeling somewhat leading into The Chi season 3 episode 2. Heck, it’s understandable why a lot of characters would still be reeling — especially Kevin. The image of him going from the wedding to Brandon’s funeral in the premiere was so striking and we’re still wanting answers as to how everything happened there.

We’ve already said that we hope the remainder of the season gives us some answers on the subject of what happened to that character — and maybe they will end up delivering with that over time. For the time being, though, the story is moving forward in a number of different directions. This is still a show about people trying to make life work for them on the south side of Chicago, and there are some more big reveals that are going to be coming up over time.

What can you expect? Think in terms of La La Anthony (Power) arriving as Dom, someone who is going to be a big part of the upcoming batch of episodes. Meanwhile, Kevin’s going to have a plan that could require a certain degree of assistance. Some people are going to be in danger, and we have to imagine that the producers want us somewhat terrified in what’s going to happen next. We just don’t think they’re going to go completely overboard on the death right now, given that we’ve already lost plenty … and Brandon is going to be one that stings for a good while. We have to be prepared for that.

The show must go on, though, so let’s cross our fingers and hope that there are some exciting stories that pop up throughout the remainder of season 3. It is still early and with that, we are in a position where we think that almost anything could happen.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 2?

