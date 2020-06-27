HBO puts Perry Mason premiere online before episode 2 airs







Perry Mason episode 2 is going to be airing this weekend on HBO, but before you dive into that, who’s interested in seeing the premiere?

If you haven’t already, the network has posted the entire premiere episode online to their YouTube Channel — if you want to watch it, you can do so over at the link here. Just note that this is not the Perry Mason of old. It’s explicit and definitely not the sort of show to watch if there are kids around.

To date, we’d say that early reviews of the show have been somewhat split. Critics are mostly positive to the show, but we’ve heard from some online who question the necessity of the show — it also may not do a lot for those who are super-nostalgic for the original. For now, we find it captivating and incredibly stylized, but it’s going to take a few more episodes before we’re 100% sure that we are down with the story.

Ratings-wise, Perry Mason has already proven itself to be an enormous success story. It’s one of the most-watched series premieres for the network in some time, and that has to give them some confidence. That may be one of the reasons why they’ve placed the full premiere online. It’s a way to get more people on board and boost some of those ratings up further. After all, what else is there beyond Yellowstone currently on Sunday nights? Shows like The Chi and Hightown can be watched early, so the network may be taking advantage of what they see as an exciting opportunity to build up more of an audience. We’ll continue to monitor the ratings moving forward — after all, we’re psyched to see just what happens.

What did you think about the premiere of HBO’s new Perry Mason?

Are you planning to keep watching for at least one more episode, or the rest of the season? Be sure to share in the comments some of what you’re most interested in seeing on the show moving forward. (Photo: HBO.)

