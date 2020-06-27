Good Witch season 6 episode 9 sneak peek: A most surprising meal







Good Witch season 6 episode 9 this weekend is the last episode before the finale. We know that it’s going to be dramatic! Yet, what may surprise some is just how many little moments of excitement there are going to be throughout. With Cassie and company taking a trip to Chicago, you may have a chance to see some characters in a totally different world than usual. Think in terms of new sights and new discoveries.

Of course, we’re not sure that anything is going to altogether ease some of our concerns that Adam could be leaving the show. Some of the promotional material that is out there are the moment shows that he has a hard decision to make — one that could take him far from the world and the woman he loves.

Yet, the sneak peek below doesn’t focus altogether heavily on that. Instead, this is more about a special dinner that seems to be full of adventure in its own right. There’s nothing altogether spoilery about it, but it does serve as a good bit of comedy to hear someone speak about the humble egg in such glowing terms. Who wants to bet that whatever lies underneath here turns out to be a disappointment? It sounds as though we’re about to see it transformed into something else entirely … and we doubt that. Nonetheless, this should be one of those nice, lighthearted moments that so many fans of Good Witch crave.

We don’t imagine that at some point between now and the episode tomorrow we’re going to learn as to whether or not the show has been picked up for a season 7. Yet, we do hope that there is some sort of announcement that comes out before the finale. Wouldn’t it be nice to at least ease a few of our concerns on the subject?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Good Witch finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







