Good Witch season 6 episode 9 promo: Is Adam leaving?







As we prepare for Good Witch season 6 episode 9, we know that there are a lot of things to ponder over. Take, for example, the future of Adam.

Is it possible that we could see the character leave town? In the promo below, you see him going over the pros and cons of taking on a new opportunity elsewhere. The major reason against it has to do with Stephanie, which of course makes sense when you think about the relationship that these two share. We don’t want to see them apart, though we understand why there are certainly things in his mind that are making him seriously think about this.

We know that there is not a lot of time left for Adam to figure this out, at least if he is going to this season. Odds are, you’ll learn over the next couple of weeks what he wants to do and what his future holds … the crazy thing is we just got out of another tricky situation with Adam where we worried about his future on the show. Also, there is so much more story you could hypothetically tell for the two of them.

Of course, don’t expect there to be anything close to firm answers until next week’s new episode airs — the producers aren’t going to give anything away in advance! We just wonder if there is a way for him to get a part of what he wants while also being around Stephanie and in the world of the show. We hope that there’s a compromise here … otherwise, it’s going to just feel sad seeing these characters not around each other. Just look at the Twitter reactions tonight to the thought of Adam leaving — they speak for themselves.

Nothing is certainly yet on Adam’s future. With that in mind, don’t let go of hope!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Good Witch

What do you think is coming on Good Witch season 6 episode 9?

Do you think we could be saying goodbye to a major character like Adam soon? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







