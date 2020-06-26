Snowpiercer season 1 finale airing as two-hour event







We know that there is a lot of big stuff coming on Snowpiercer as we near the end of the season — and a lot of it could be coming within the span of just one night!

TNT has confirmed that on Sunday, July 12, the final two episodes of the season are going to air back to back. There’s a lot of dangerous stuff that is going to be happening, and both Layton and Melanie are going to do what they can in order to stay afloat. This episode should prove to be quite the culmination of all of the crazy stuff that we’ve seen so far this season … and it should also set the stage quite well for a second season. We know that there is more coming up down the road, so a cliffhanger is probably pretty high on the priority list.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share some of the details from these two episodes, as released by the network in advance.

“Old Ways, Old Wars” – Sunday, July 12, at 9:00pm ET/PT – The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side. They hatch a final plan to take control of Snowpiercer once and for all, but it comes at a grave moral cost, and just may destroy them all.

“994 Cars Long” – Sunday, July 12, at 10:00pm ET/PT – In the revolution’s aftermath, Layton (Daveed Diggs) struggles to govern the shell-shocked survivors. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) finally makes peace with her demons, only to realize the biggest threat to their survival is right over her shoulder.

There’s absolutely a good bit to be excited about within this, but we do also have a certain amount of mystery. For example, how in the world are we going to get from point A to point B with these stories? There are some episodes still to come and hopefully, we’ll get a chance to fill in all of the metaphorical cracks before too long.

