Snowpiercer episode 7 spoilers: Melanie’s hunt for Layton







Next week on TBS, Snowpiercer episode 7 is going to be coming and it will feature a more chaotic train than ever before. We’ve got deep divisions in this small society, we’ve got Layton facing off with Melanie, and there’s a ticking clock at the moment as to when things are going to (somehow) get even worse.

One of the real priorities of the next couple of episodes is going to be laying out a real sense of intensity and making you feel like this entire train could fall apart at just about any moment. It’s a mystery in part, but also a game of cat-and-mouse. You have to throw these things together as much as humanly possible in order to make the story truly pay off.

We absolutely do think that we’re going to be in for an exciting installment — let’s just hope that it lives up to the premise.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Snowpiercer episode 7 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming:

On a divided Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) intensifies her search for Layton (Daveed Diggs). Meanwhile, Layton is weaponizing her secret, and Third Class faces a reckoning when he presents them with a choice.

How are the ratings?

While we know that there is already a season 2 renewal over at Starz, we do take somewhat of a vested interest in seeing how the show is otherwise performing. By and large, we don’t think that TNT has all that much to be upset about in the end here. While the show did drop down to a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic after a solid premiere, since that time it’s hovered in this same exact spot. While this isn’t a rating that makes the show into a certified hit, at the same time it’s a good-enough performance to at least justify the show getting the green light for more in advance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer episode 7?

