NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama continues USO collaboration virtually







Even though so many of us are currently isolating and working from home, there are definitely still ways to get involved. Wilmer Valderrama has done through a number of initiatives, and that includes a longtime collaboration with the USO.

In a post on Twitter today, the organization confirmed that the NCIS star joined them earlier this week for a virtual event to help boost morale for those serving our country. We imagine that this is a very difficult time for the military, just as it is for everyone all over the world. We look towards entertainers at times for an escape, and even entertainers now struggle with trying to find an escape of their own. That’s why it is so nice to see people like Valderrama do things like this to help others deal with the current trials and tribulations of this time.

For some more news NCIS video updates now, be sure to watch our look at the future of Gibbs below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We have some further news coming up throughout the offseason and you don’t want to miss any of it.

A lot of the NCIS cast collaborated with the USO over the years to help give back to the military community, and it is something that remains essential to the tone of the show. Since the stories are often about honoring the Navy and the military community, the actors behind the scenes do their best to practice what the show preaches.

Wilmer, like so many other cast members for NCIS, are all waiting to learn precisely when the show can get back to work. We hope that there’s a chance that things can resume this summer, but as you would expect safety is going to be the most important thing. It’s better to start later than expected if that means having a stable environment for many months to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including further updates on what the future could hold for Gibbs

What are you hoping for when it comes to Valderrama’s Torres on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Huge thanks to USO tour veteran @WValderrama for joining us earlier this week for a virtual event to boost morale for America's service members! #BeTheForce

📸: 2018 USO Tour pic.twitter.com/W0e4P0vQzJ — USO (@the_USO) June 24, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







