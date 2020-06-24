NCIS season 18 spoilers: Mark Harmon on Gibbs’ changes, team dynamic







As we enter NCIS season 18, a familiar theme that is out there is that Gibbs is changing. He’s becoming a slightly different version of himself and with that, someone who could open up to his friends and loved ones in a different way.

Yet, one important thing to remember within this whole process is simply this: There is no light switch. Gibbs can’t just flip it and become a totally new person … and he shouldn’t need to. The guy he is already is someone who is loved and respected by his team, even if there is some tension here and there. He likes the job a very specific way, and that may not be changing as we get into the new season.

Speaking on this subject to TV Insider, Mark Harmon himself noted that “the team matters” when it comes to Gibbs’ approach to McGee, Bishop, and Torres in particular. He also makes it clear that “leadership often isn’t popular,” evidence that there will continue to be tension. Gibbs isn’t always right, but he often is and a lot of the importance of the show is trying to balance that conflict out. If Gibbs starts to become like every other person on the show, the conflict is gone — that’s why it is important for his evolution to be slow, and for him to still keep a big part of himself no matter what. There are so many reasons why people love NCIS, and the relatability of Gibbs to many people is a part of it.

NCIS season 18 is currently slated to premiere in the fall; we’ll let you know if something changes along the way.

Do you think it's important that Gibbs retains a big part of himself on NCIS season 18?

