Stumptown season 2, Nathan Fillion panels coming to virtual SDCC







As many of you know already San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is going to look a little bit different than it has in the past. The entire convention is being done virtually in what is now being branded as Comic Con @ Home. There will still be panels and merchandise, and it’s going to be for everyone rather than a select few.

Slowly and surely, some announcements are starting to trickle in. We reported recently about The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead having panels at the convention, and now you can add Stumptown season 2 to the mix. In a statement today (per TV Insider), Disney is bringing “Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy and executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka [on board to] discuss the Season 1 finale cliffhangers and preview what’s next.” There’s a chance to get a lot of information in here on what lies ahead … which should prove comforting, given that there is probably quite a wait still until season 2 actually premieres.

Meanwhile, we’ve also got confirmation that Nathan Fillion (a convention staple) will have a panel of his own, one where he will be joined by The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley and also guests including Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, and Gina Torres from Firefly, Mekia Cox from The Rookie, plus then also Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas from Castle. It’s an assortment of former co-stars; we’re not sure how much scoop on The Rookie there will be in here because of this, especially since there are such serious subjects that the show should be taking on in season 2.

More than likely, there are going to be some other announcements from the virtual Comic-Con over the coming days. We’ll present more info as soon as we’ve got it.

