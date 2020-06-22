The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead will have virtual SDCC panel







San Diego Comic-Con is happening this year — just not in San Diego. Instead, the super-convention is moving to an at-home format, where you’ll have a chance to still see a lot of big panels featuring some of your favorite shows.

This brings us now to the zombie super-franchise, as you are going to see both The Walking Dead proper and also Fear the Walking Dead have a presence. Heck, even The Walking Dead: World Beyond is going to be featured to some degree.

For the time being, here is at least some of what to expect from some of these panels, per a report from Deadline.

The Walking Dead – The panel here will set the stage for the still-unaired season 10 finale. Franchise overseer Scott M. Gimple will be present, alongside showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who also directed the season finale, and then also cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro. Cohan’s presence indicates further that we are going to be seeing a lot of her moving forward, which we knew given that she is a regular for season 11.

Fear the Walking Dead – Meanwhile, the panel for season 6 (which did not finish filming before the health crisis) features Gimple alongside showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg alongside cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Finally, the upcoming spin-off (which was delayed until later this year) will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

In the end, there’s a lot of content in between these three shows. Comic-Con @ Home is scheduled to happen from July 23-26, and there is no specific date for these panels as of yet.

