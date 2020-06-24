America’s Got Talent: Where is Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer?







Going into Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode, we knew that Howie Mandel had not used his Golden Buzzer yet. Meanwhile, we were also aware that he was the only judge who hadn’t pushed it. It’s a huge moment for anyone who receives it — consider it the ultimate validation, and a sign that you are more than worthy of progressing forward in the show.

Yet, there isn’t a whole lot of evidence suggesting that tonight’s new episode will feature said Golden Buzzer — meaning that more than likely, you will be waiting for a little while to see him actually push it.

Want some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

We know that there are multiple shows still scheduled this season, including some performances without a live audience at all. Howie has noted in the past that he gives the buzzer this season to someone unexpected — an act that falls outside of the typical categories of a singer or a traditional dancer. We’ll see if that pans out to be true, as we just want to be entertained more than anything by who we see get a ticket straight through to the live shows. Howie should know what most of America wants at some point — someone memorable, fun, and an act that we can get behind for many years to come.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including the status of one Heidi Klum

What do you want to see when it comes to Howie Mande’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







