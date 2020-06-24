Where is Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent? About her absence







Where is Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent tonight? If you find yourself wondering that question, hopefully this article helps!

The first thing that is important to note here is that at the time this America’s Got Talent episode was being filmed, we were in the early days of the public health crisis being top of mind. Nothing had shut down yet, but there were concerns regarding Heidi’s illness that kept her away from the auditions. (She eventually got a test and was negative, but she still spent some time away from the show.)

Heidi acted out of an abundance of caution, and we will always say that this is better than doing anything for the sake of just being on TV. There is going to be a notable guest judge that helps out during a part of the auditions in Eric Stonestreet. The Modern Family star and colleague of Sofia Vergara has enough history on reality TV that he should be capable of doing well in this spot. Who knows? Maybe there will be a guest judge spot for him at another round down the road.

Heidi technically did appear during the episode tonight, as Howie Mandel had a quick video-chat with her where she was in bed. We know that she is doing much better now, and we have a feeling that she will be a part of whatever is going to be coming up on the show later this season. We still gotta wait and see how the Judge Cuts and the live shows fare.

