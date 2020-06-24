America’s Got Talent: Singer Annie Jones opens with fun performance







Tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent is the fifth of the auditions to air, and we’ve already met a lot of great acts! What that means is that from here on out, the pressure is going to be greater when it comes to other performers finding a way in order to impress us.

Tonight’s show opened with Annie Jones, a singer from Australia who we felt was going to be good before she even started singing. This isn’t a show that is out to embarrass young singers, and they presented her in a way where she could get more exciting as the performance kicked off. It started a little bit soft, but then she brought out the energy and personality. This was fun!

Despite being so young, Annie has already been working to make a name for herself in the music industry. There are a number of performances from her online, and what we like perhaps the most about her is that she showed so much confidence. She wasn’t afraid to go for it, and that’s saying a lot given that there are so many singers on this show who just stand in one place and don’t do a whole lot of movement.

It remains to be seen whether or not Annie will go super-far on this season, but we at least feel confident that she’s going to be a contender. Her biggest challenge is mostly that she is up against so many other great singers. That’s a competitive category this year!

