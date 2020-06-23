Siesta Key season 3 episode 14 sneak peek: Kelsey has concerns







Tomorrow night on MTV Siesta Key season 3 episode 14 is going to air, and there will be some relationship drama that comes with it.

Or, if nothing else, you’re going to see Kelsey raise a lot of questions when it comes to her relationship with Garrett. Are the two of them eventually going to live together? Are they really ready to take the next step? In the sneak peek below, you can see her having a conversation (at a pumpkin patch, no less!) all about if there’s a long-term future here at all.

We’re not going to sit here and say that the dilemma that she is facing here is unique — it’s not. There are all sorts of young people out there who get antsy about the idea of commitment, and clearly Garrett is struggling with where he is in a few days, let alone where he is going to be in a few years. If he wants this relationship to continue, though, he’s going to have to contemplate a big change. If he keeps the current attitude, there’s a chance that he loses her altogether and she moves forward.

We’ll admit that there is something so strange about watching a season like this in this present reality — people spending time together in a setting that feels a little bit more natural. MTV is lucky in a way that they held on to some of these episodes as long as they have, largely since it has allowed them to have some programming during this difficult time. Hope everyone out there stays safe!

Remember that this episode airs tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we’re sure that we will have some other updates every single step of the way.

How do you think that things are going to play out on Siesta Key season 3 episode 14?

Do you think Garrett will want to take the next step? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

Kelsey wants to take the next step in her relationship with Garrett but, is he ready for that? See what happens TOMORROW on #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/Vs9kgk4cRy — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 22, 2020

