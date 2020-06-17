MTV fires Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras over racist posts







MTV is continuing this week what has been a recent trend for them — removing reality stars with a history of offensive social media posts. This time around it is happening with Alex Kompothecras, as he has been fired from Siesta Key and will not be appearing following the current third season.

This decision comes after the resurfacing of racist posts online from Alex — he joins stars of The Challenge and Teen Mom, who the network is already moving on from. (Bravo has also fired stars of Vanderpump Rules over racists posts and past controversies.)

The social media posts were uncovered once more by Us Weekly, and MTV chose to edit out Alex as much as possible from the midseason premiere. The network also indicated in a statement that they will be trimming his role on all upcoming episodes this season:

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence … He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

This is a smart move for MTV to make at this time, but the larger question that we have moving forward is this: Will there be even more proactive action? All reality shows and networks are somewhat guilty of hiring contestants who have a history of racist or misogynistic social-media posts. It’s happened with The Bachelor on ABC and Big Brother on CBS — this problem is not just limited to MTV. These networks need to realize that fans are going to be proactively looking for things; they don’t want to root for personalities without understanding what exactly they stand for. They need to beat them to the bunch by vetting people in advance as much as possible.

New episodes of Siesta Key will continue to air Tuesday nights; you can get some more news as to what is coming up over at the link here.

What do you think about MTV firing Alex Kompothecras?

