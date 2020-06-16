Siesta Key season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Juliette, Robby’s future







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on Siesta Key season 3 episode 14 next week? Let’s just say that the saga of Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes is far from over. Their relationship has been tumultuous — and also documented in the press. Here, we know the status entering this episode in that they’re not together. Yet, Robby is going to try to reconnect with her within this episode, and we have a feeling that this is going to take center stage.

In general, though, relationships are key to what is going on in this episode — which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. This show is really an extended version of a lot of summer-romance tropes, where you have that vision of going away and getting a chance in order to find a new part of yourselves. There are SO many different romances that do tend to come out of that narrative, and we hope that eventually, you get some of those vibes. You’re certainly not getting it next week based on what we’re hearing and seeing.

Below, MTV has the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 14 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

Juliette’s ex, Robby, tries to reconnect with her. Kelsey questions Garrett’s loyalty when a girl from his past appears on the scene. Brandon and Camilla reconnect while Jared introduces his new girlfriend to the group.

Will there be some new faces within the second half of the season? Probably, but we have a feeling that the overall tone of the show will remain the same. No matter what we’re seeing with Juliette, Kelsey, or anyone else, we just hope that there are opportunities here to be able to see people evolve. A show where the same thing happens every week isn’t compelling. Variety is that spice of life.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news pertaining to Siesta Key right now

What do you want to see on Siesta Key season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







