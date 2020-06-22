NCIS season 18 debate: Should there be a new Big Bad?







As the long wait continues for NCIS season 18, but this wait does give us the time and space to wonder about a number of key questions. Take, for example, whether or not we could see a new Big Bad entering the picture.

Are there some reasons for this? Definitely. Take, for starters, the fact that the Sahar storyline seems to be over. She was the closest thing that we would consider to be a Big Bad last season, even if she didn’t encompass the majority of the season. That is often the case with villains on this show, as they don’t have a tendency to overshadow everything else that is going on.

When you think about NCIS and potential villains, there are obviously a wide array of different directions that they could choose to go. They may opt to bring someone in who is totally new and unconnected to anything — that would be a way to give the show a fresh coat of paint! We’d honestly love to see a reasonably big name stop by for three or four episodes as a different sort of psychological threat to the team beyond what we often seen.

Of course, the most suitable direction for NCIS to go when it comes to their Big Bad story is to tilt things in the direction of Gibbs and the opioid crisis. That’s a storyline that has been established within the world of the show already and because of that, introducing a new villain there would be a way to establish emotional stakes immediately. It would also allow the series to do something that hasn’t quite been done before.

