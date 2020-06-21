Bachelor in Paradise 2020: Is it canceled for the time being?







We know that there are a number of summer shows that viewers out there are missing, and we have to imagine that Bachelor in Paradise is ranked somewhere on that list. How couldn’t it be? We’re looking here at one of the most engaging summer shows out there — it’s weird, it’s funny, and it actually does lead to some legitimate romances here and there.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like you are going to be heading back to Paradise anytime soon. The 2020 edition of the series is effectively done, pending some sort of last-second change to get it on the air. There just isn’t all that much of a feasible way to make production happen here. The producers are not going to film this at the same time as Clare Crawley’s season, and that is hopefully going to happen later this summer. After that, we would assume that the show would transition over into filming Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Then, they could do another season of The Bachelorette before finally returning back to Paradise.

So why would ABC shun the spin-off in favor of more Bachelor and Bachelorette? The easy answer is that those two shows are often more successful. Also, the break would give Bachelor in Paradise a chance to refresh itself — they would effectively have cast members from four full seasons to choose from come the summer of 2021 that haven’t had a chance to appear. That goes along with some of their fan favorites.

Also, this would also allow it so that it can be 100% safe to get back to filming in Mexico. Because of international travel restrictions right now, they’d have to move the show in order to get more episodes on the air. That feels unlikely. Yet, by the time next year rolls around there’s hopefully going to be a vaccine and everyone can be safer and a little more comfortable.

Are you okay waiting until 2021 for more Bachelor in Paradise?

