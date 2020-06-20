The Bachelorette: When could Clare Crawley’s next cast be announced?







While there are a lot of logistics that still need to be worked out, we know that there’s a plan to start production on The Bachelorette in July. Clare Crawley is still the lead, and it feels like there are going to be a solid 25-30 men who choose to take part.

Are they going to be the same 25-30 men who were previously cast for the show? Not necessarily. We know that Matt James is no longer a part of it, as he has already been selected to be the next lead for The Bachelor. That means one person will be replaced, and there will likely be others. There have been plans to try and age up Clare’s cast to better suit her, as there was only a limited window of time to do so before production was originally supposed to start.

Our feeling is that when we see the new cast, there will probably be a mixture of familiar faces from the first cast and then a handful of newcomers. Some may be cut due to age, whereas there are others who may have withdrawn for a number of different reasons. It’s possible that some found relationships over the past few months, whereas some others may not be interested in any potential risk factor — even with production taking as many precautions as possible. Not everyone may be interested in Clare.

So when will we get to meet some of the new guys? If the show opts to announce the cast before filming again, odds are it will happen at some point in the next few weeks. We think that one of the reasons production may be doing this now is getting the public to help them weed out any problematic contenders. While they may be trying to vet contestants harder, there may be only so much that they can dig up on their own. Relying on people within Bachelor Nation is another way to help alleviate at least some of the issues.

When do you think we’ll meet the next contestants of The Bachelorette?

