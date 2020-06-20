NCIS season 18: Don’t expect any crossovers anytime soon







Even though crossovers have taken place within the world of NCIS, let’s be honest — they’ve never been an annual occurrence. They are a rare even that often are just used to have one show support another. We saw this more in the earlier years of NCIS: New Orleans, and the crossovers between the flagship show and NCIS: Los Angeles have been rare. Remember when Michael Weatherly did an episode of the spin-off as Tony? That feels like forever ago.

Anyhow, as we’re now entering season 18 of NCIS, we have a hard time imagining that the crossover trend is going to be changing course anytime soon. Last year, we had asked showrunners Steve Binder and Frank Cardea about it, and their response then is that it was something determined mostly by CBS — they don’t have a lot of control over whether or not it’s something that could happen.

In this current climate, the odds of a crossover are diminishing even more. Because of the global health crisis, one of the new priorities is for producers to try to reduce the number of people all at one place. Crossovers are logistically challenging because you need a lot of people together all at once … and that just ups the ante on the risk factor. It’s going to be hard enough to keep the cast and crew of a single show safe; it’s going to be even harder once you start to expand that outward a little bit. Add to this a potential increase in prep time for some of these shows, and things become even more of a challenge. It’s likely going to take more time to set up every show with the extra precautions that you need to throw in there.

At some point while all three NCIS shows are on the air, we’d love to see an epic three-part event … it’s just not going to be this year, pending some sort of miracle. Let’s get through the next season of these shows, see how things are with the virus, and then ultimately try to go from there.

