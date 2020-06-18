NCIS season 18: Will Gibbs, McGee have a deeper bond?







NCIS season 18 is going to be arriving on CBS hopefully this fall, and we know there are a lot of stories that the writers have to address. Take, for starters, the 400th episode, the conclusion to the Gibbs – Fornell storyline established in “Daughters,” and then also however they choose to address everything going on in the real world.

Yet, there is no denying at the moment that one of the most important stories for Jethro Gibbs is what is going on with him emotionally. He’s been working to open up further and build greater bonds; heck, we’ve even seen him be willing to adjust some of his famous rules. Opening up to Dr. Grace was a big shift for him, but so was communicating about his past at the end of “The Arizona” to McGee. That relationship has long been fundamental to this show; Gibbs is a father figure in some ways to Tim, but also a close friend. This is a relationship that we do think could and should expand outward moving forward. We’d like to see them spend more time together away from the job. McGee knows Gibbs better than almost anyone at this point and Mark Harmon’s character has seen him evolve.

While it’s hard to know for sure what form their relationship will take moving forward, Harmon did look ahead by saying the following to TV Insider:

“Sometimes someone else opening up about their experience makes it OK for that person to address their feelings. Once Gibbs gets to the truth, he doesn’t quit.”

The next thing that Gibbs needs to get to the truth on is rather simple: What sort of person he wants to be. What relationships are going to matter the most to him, and how is he going to continue to evolve? Will he allow more people in, or even consider something more with Sloane? He has a lot to think about over time.

