Good Witch season 6 episode 8 video: Truth chocolates & a proposal!







Coming up on the Hallmark Channel Sunday night, you’re going to have a chance to see Good Witch season 6 episode 8. We’re getting close to the end of the season, and that means that there’s going to be a lot of big stuff around almost every corner.

What are we talking about in this instance? Well, let’s start off with this: There’s a chance that there could be a proposal. Or, it’s at least one of those that could feel like one. There are a lot of people who make that whole arrangement of “if we’re single in 15 years, let’s get together.” It’s the sort of thing you often say to make sure that you have a future with someone, though you may not have any intention of really acting on it. The tricky thing here is that if someone is, they may come and propose down the road … and that’s what is happening here, per the promo. Will this prove to be fun? Sure, and it may also prove to be quite awkward.

As for what else you’re going to have a chance to see in “The Chocolates,” think in terms of just that: Chocolates. Or, potentially the idea of chocolates the force you into telling the truth. There’s a lot of intriguing stuff that could come from that within this episode … and maybe we’ll get closer to understanding whatever the endgame of this season is meant to be. We do think that there’s a good chance a few more secrets are lying around almost every corner here. We’re excited to see all of that play out.

Ultimately, though, the sneak peek below indicates that at this episode’s core is going to be some lighthearted fun. If you enjoy Good Witch, there’s a good chance that “The Chocolates” won’t end up disappointing.

