Good Witch season 6 episode 8 spoilers: The chocolate festival & its king







Next week on Good Witch season 6 episode 8, you’re going to have a chance to see a story entitled “The Chocolates” … and we’re sure that will make you hungry. Who doesn’t love chocolate?

Within this episode, we’re going to have a chance to see another big event take place at Grey House, simply because what we saw with the tableau tonight clearly was not enough. There isn’t that much that is known about what this festival will consist of, but we have a feeling that it will nonetheless prove to be rather fun.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Witch season 6 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s coming up next:

Hosting a chocolate festival at Grey House, Cassie welcomes Kenny the Chocolate King to Middleton.

Kenny the Chocolate King is the great name for this character, and we imagine that it’s also going to bring a lot of craziness to the show at the same time. If you watch this show for its sense of humor, we imagine that there will be a lot of this spread throughout the hour.

Yet, underneath all of that you should remember that there is a larger story being told here. It’s one that will likely revolve around getting to see some of these characters unravel mysteries that will put them in an interesting place by the finale. It’s important to remember, after all, that there are only a few episodes to go until this season is done. After that, we’ll be stuck waiting to learn if there will be a season 7 or not. For now, we’re going to be hopeful given that this show has a loyal audience and the ratings prove to be very much solid.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Witch right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 6 episode 8?

How do you the story is going to unfold? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







