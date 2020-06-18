Agents of SHIELD season 7 epiosde 5 spoilers: A personal story for Mack







As we prepare for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5, there is one thing that we know already: We’re heading to the 1970’s. However, this may not be the only time period we visit. “A Trout in the Milk” may be the most ambitious installment of the season so far. Not only does the team still have Daniel Sousa, but they also are going to be jumping through various time periods, finding themselves in danger, and putting Mack in a rather precarious position.

If you do love Henry Simmons, we can at least say this — it feels already like this will be one of the best opportunities for a great performance so far this season.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

“A Trout in the Milk” – After a bumpy landing in the disco decade, the team – Daniel Sousa in tow – reunites with more than one familiar face at the S.H.I.E.L.D. hangout and discovers exactly how to dismantle the Chronicoms’ latest plan. But when they get too close for comfort, the Zephyr unexpectedly leaps forward again, this time to a date pivotal to not only the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. but to the future of Director Mack as well on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re stoked that there will be a chance to see this much action within a single episode, and we remain very intrigued as to how an expression like “A Trout in the Milk” factors in here. As we’ve said previously, the title here is a reference to the work of Henry David Thoreau. How does a 19th-century author factor into stuff taking place more than 100 years later? Time (pun intended) will most certainly tell…

Related News – Be sure to get some further insight when it comes to Agents of SHIELD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







