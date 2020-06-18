Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5 promo: Into the ’70s!







As we prepare for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 5 airing next week on ABC, it seems like we’re going to see more of Sousa. Not only that, but we’re also heading into yet another era of history!

If you look below, you can see some of your favorites from the world of SHIELD sporting an entirely new getup as they become a part of the world of the 1970’s. This is going to be a fun episode coming up stylistically, as the mission remains the same — working to stop the Chronicoms from destroying the timeline for good. Yet, there are some significant threats that are out there — this is hardly just going to be some sort of romp. It is still fun, though, to see these different costumes for some of these characters — doesn’t it add another layer of authenticity to the story?

One of the real things that we’re left to wonder at the moment is simply this: SHIELD is actually moving forward rather quickly when it comes to some of its eras. We definitely did not expect to get where we are in the timeline so fast! Are we going to be getting back to the present before too long? That’s something that we’re left to wonder about, though we are rather happy with the journey we’ve been on so far.

More details shall be released a little bit later on but, at least based on what we’re seeing right now. There’s a good chance for some entertainment within this! The stakes are high, though, given that tonight proved to be very much entertaining. Also, can we praise the power of the mustache in the promo? It’s gotta be one of the best ones we’ve seen in quite some time.

