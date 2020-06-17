The Baker and the Beauty: Potential season 2 being shopped around







While at the moment there is no guarantee that a season 2 for The Baker and the Beauty will happen, you can at least take some solace in knowing that there’s hope. There are people out there eager to try and make another batch of episodes, especially when you turn to the series’ own cast and crew behind the scenes!

According to a report from Deadline, the series’ production company is actively looking to find the romantic dramedy a new home after ABC’s recent cancellation. There is also a petition out there to try and get more episodes. As of this writing, more than 80,000 people have officially signed it, and there are more coming in every single minute.

So why was the series canceled in the first place? Network programming head Karey Burke cited the low ratings, but also made it clear that she was a fan of the show and the message that it got out there into the world. We think that one of the reasons why the audience is so passionate is that this gave viewers something that was very much welcome in this difficult time — an escape. It was an opportunity to actually have something out there that people could enjoy instead of all the sadness and chaos that is going on in the world. It was also a quality love story, and there aren’t too many other shows out there that fit the bill for exactly what The Baker and the Beauty brought to the table.

As for whether or not the show actually gets saved, we consider it to be a longshot. Yet, we do think that there’s going to be an eagerness among some fans out there to try and make this happen, and never say never! Fighting is the only way to get it done

