The Baker and the Beauty season 2: Nathalie Kelley hopes for new home







Yesterday, the news first came out that The Baker and the Beauty has been canceled after just one season … but is it really the end? For the time being, we know that a fight is going to be underway to get new episodes elsewhere.

In a new post on Twitter, star Nathalie Kelley reacted to the cancellation news by noting that “their loss will be someone else’s gain,” and also asking fans to stay active in their discussions about the show. We think that there will be some feelers put out there to gauge interest, and maybe there is a small chance depending on whatever the home could be.

What we know right now is that The Baker and the Beauty at least has the benefit of a steady audience. The show tied its best ratings of the season with its two-hour finale, and overall drew more than 2.5 million live viewers a week. That is with it having an extremely weak lead-in for much of the season plus very little promotion. We do think that this show could be a good fit for a place like the Peacock streaming service or potentially Hulu — services like Netflix and Amazon seem a little less likely because of the sheer amount of programming that they already have. Meanwhile, Disney+ is more about some of their own properties and HBO Max doesn’t have any specific reason why they would be interested for now. The same with some cable outlets.

Like with every other canceled show out there, our advice when it comes to The Baker and the Beauty is fairly simple: Expect very little but hope for the best. You never know if there will be some surprisingly-good news that comes with a solid campaign to keep the show around.

Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season. But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home! Love u all #thebakerandthebeauty — Nathalie Kelley (@natkelley) June 16, 2020

